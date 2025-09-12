St. Mary’s to end Lavonia birthing services, shift care to Athens hospital

The Brief St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital will close its labor and delivery unit due to financial and staffing pressures, consolidating services at its Athens location. The closure is part of a national trend where less than half of rural hospitals provide labor and delivery services, driven by physician shortages and low Medicaid reimbursement. Hospital officials will assist affected staff in finding new positions and support patients through the transition to Athens for maternity care.



St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia will close its labor and delivery unit next month, consolidating maternity services at its main hospital in Athens as part of a restructuring driven by financial and staffing pressures.

What we know:

Hospital officials said the change will take effect in late October and follows an 18-month review of physician shortages, shifting demographics and "recent Congressional cuts to Medicaid." The system will also discontinue care at Clear Creek OB/GYN in Lavonia.

Patients have been notified and will be supported through the transition, hospital officials said. St. Mary’s Family Birth Center in Athens offers a Level II neonatal intensive care unit, a dedicated C-section suite and lactation support.

The Lavonia hospital will continue to provide emergency care, including stabilization for obstetric emergencies, though patients needing a higher level of treatment will be transferred by ambulance to Athens or other facilities.

What they're saying:

"St. Mary’s takes great pride in and is thankful for the exceptional care provided in the Mother-Baby Unit," the hospital said in a statement. "Our exhaustive discernment showed this difficult decision was necessary to continue serving our community and its evolving care needs."

Dig deeper:

The closure reflects a broader trend in rural healthcare. Less than half of rural hospitals nationwide now provide labor and delivery services, according to an Associated Press analysis. Declining birth rates, physician shortages and low Medicaid reimbursement have forced many facilities to shut down maternity care, leaving families with longer drives and greater risks in emergencies.

A FOX 5 Atlanta report this year found that 20 rural hospitals in Georgia are at risk of closure, with 10 in immediate danger. Nine rural hospitals in the state have closed since 2010, part of a national wave of shutdowns linked to tight finances and decisions not to expand Medicaid.

What's next:

Hospital officials said they will work to find new positions for affected staff. "We remain committed to supporting patients and colleagues through the transition," the statement said.