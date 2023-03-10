Several Gwinnett County homes damaged by grass fire

Gwinnett County fire investigators are working to figure out what sparked blaze which damaged seven houses.

It happened Sunday and thankfully everyone was able to make it out of their homes safely.

Those in the neighborhood say they have no clue what sparked the fire, but say they are grateful because it could have been worse.

"I was in the living room watching TV and someone knocked on the door, like you did. It was a young lady, and she was shouting, ‘Fire! Fire!’ and I’m like, ‘A fire? Where?’" said resident Darin Aira.

It was not the Sunday the homeowner expected

"The fire was already here and nobody knew where it came from. When I came out, all of this was burned out," said Aira.

Seven homes were damaged in the neighborhood off of Springbottom Drive after a grass fire quickly spread to nearby houses, scorching backyards, melting the siding of houses, and charring anything in its path.

"We saw over there, smoking. At first, we thought it was a BBQ," said resident Makai Johnson.

Johnson was with his friends when they spotted the smoke. He quickly went to tell his dad who called 911.

"All we see is three to four houses starting to smoke over there," Johnson said.

"We owe it to the community to find out what happened," said Gwinnett County Fire Capt. Ryan McGiboney.

The big question for fire investigators is how and why the fire started.

"We are not saying it was arson. We are not saying anyone did anything purposeful. We just don’t know," said Capt. McGiboney.

It is a similar question those who live in the community have as well. Some believe the dry grass and sunny temps could be to blame.

"It was kind of suspicious because it was out of nowhere. I don’t think it was on purpose I think the grass was just dry," said Johnson.

"Kids playing with cigarettes or someone. Everything is dry right now. No grass, it’s dry," said Aira.

One homeowner estimates the damage to be around $10,000. It’s supposed to be taken care of by the HOA, but he says right now, many are frustrated as they have not heard anything yet.