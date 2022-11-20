2 dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Midtown, police say

article

Police are investigating after two people were found shot to death in Midtown early Sunday morning.

Officers received a report of a double-shooting at 2:07 a.m. on Spring Street.

Investigators went to the address, which matches the Spectrum on Spring apartment building, and found two people shot multiple times in their "upper and lower torsos." Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't identified the victims. It's unclear if police have determined suspects or a motive for the shooting.