Suspected gunman in Spring Street double homicide in custody, police say

In Midtown, Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal double shooting just outside the Spectrum on Spring apartments where investigators said two people took their last breaths.

According to an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson, when police arrived at the scene just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, they found the two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in their upper and lower torsos. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Spectrum on Spring resident Camille Javery told FOX 5’s Joi Dukes she was just getting in from a night out with friends around that time.

"It was maybe around 2 in the morning. There were several police cars parked out front and sirens going on," she recalled.

Javery said she was disturbed to learn what happened just feet away from the front doors of her apartment building.

"It’s scary … it’s concerning. I mean, you would think that you’d be safe in Midtown, but unfortunately a lot of things have changed around here. This is not the first of this type of incident that has happened at this building," she told FOX 5.

On Sunday night, Atlanta Police identified the suspected gunman as Phillip S. Mills.

Mills was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, and two counts of aggravated assault.

Javery said she believes she could’ve been hurt if she’d been coming home any sooner. She said reports of violent crimes like this one have made her consider moving.

"It’s really unfortunate, you know? This is our home. You want to feel safe, you want to be able to take the dog out without worrying about if it’s too dark or there’s not enough foot traffic," she explained. "Rent here is not cheap for things like this to be happening."

Atlanta police have not identified the victims or shared any information on a possible motive.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to Rangewater Real Estate, the group that manages Spectrum on Spring, for comment. We’re still waiting to hear back.