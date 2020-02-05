Spring break deals and steals with Garrett Townsned from AAA
ATLANTA - Garrett Townsend from AAA Atlanta Regional Office stopped by Good Day Atlanta with some deals and steals for people planning spring break trips.
For more information click here. See featured deals below.
Trip #1
Sailing
Four nights Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral, Florida for a family of four
Departing: Friday, Apr 3, 2020
Duration: Four Nights
Cruise Total $2,010.48 USD
Friday, April 03, 2020 Orlando-Beaches-Port Canaveral
Saturday, April 04, 2020 Grand Bahama Island
Sunday, April 05, 2020 Great Stirrup Cay
Monday, April 06, 2020 Nassau
Tuesday, April 07, 2020 Orlando-Beaches-Port Canaveral
Trip #2
Advertisement
Seven-night all-inclusive Cancun with Air for a family of four
Departing: Sunday, April 5
Return: Saturday, April 11
Total: $3854.02
Room: Suite, 1 King Bed with Sofabed, Partial View
Check-in: Saturday, April 4
Check-out: Thursday, April 9
5-night stay
Trip #3
Five nights in Savannah for a family of four
Things to do:
Tybee Island
Historic District Tours
Visit the River Front
Hotel with Free Breakfast
Saturday, April 4 through Wednesday, April 8
Trip Total: $673.62