Spring break deals and steals with Garrett Townsned from AAA

Garrett Townsend from AAA Atlanta Regional Office stopped by Good Day Atlanta with some deals and steals for people planning spring break trips.

For more information click here. See featured deals below.

Trip #1

Sailing

Four nights Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral, Florida for a family of four

Departing: Friday, Apr 3, 2020

Duration: Four Nights

Cruise Total $2,010.48 USD

Friday, April 03, 2020 Orlando-Beaches-Port Canaveral

Saturday, April 04, 2020 Grand Bahama Island

Sunday, April 05, 2020 Great Stirrup Cay

Monday, April 06, 2020 Nassau

Tuesday, April 07, 2020 Orlando-Beaches-Port Canaveral

Trip #2

Advertisement

Seven-night all-inclusive Cancun with Air for a family of four

Departing: Sunday, April 5

Return: Saturday, April 11

Total: $3854.02

Room: Suite, 1 King Bed with Sofabed, Partial View

Check-in: Saturday, April 4

Check-out: Thursday, April 9

5-night stay

Trip #3

Five nights in Savannah for a family of four

Things to do:

Tybee Island

Historic District Tours

Visit the River Front

Hotel with Free Breakfast

Saturday, April 4 through Wednesday, April 8

Trip Total: $673.62