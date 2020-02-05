Expand / Collapse search

Spring break deals and steals with Garrett Townsned from AAA

Travel
Spring break will be here before you know it and affordable vacations are out there if you know where to look.

ATLANTA - Garrett Townsend from AAA Atlanta Regional Office stopped by Good Day Atlanta with some deals and steals for people planning spring break trips.   

For more information click here.  See featured deals below.

Trip #1

Sailing
Four nights Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral, Florida for a family of four    
Departing: Friday, Apr 3, 2020     
Duration: Four Nights     

Cruise Total    $2,010.48 USD 

Friday, April 03, 2020    Orlando-Beaches-Port Canaveral
Saturday, April 04, 2020    Grand Bahama Island
Sunday, April 05, 2020    Great Stirrup Cay
Monday, April 06, 2020    Nassau
Tuesday, April 07, 2020    Orlando-Beaches-Port Canaveral

Trip #2

Seven-night all-inclusive Cancun with Air for a family of four
Departing: Sunday, April 5
Return: Saturday, April 11
Total: $3854.02

Room: Suite, 1 King Bed with Sofabed, Partial View 
Check-in: Saturday, April 4 
Check-out: Thursday, April 9 
5-night stay 

Trip #3 

Five nights in Savannah for a family of four
Things to do:
Tybee Island
Historic District Tours
Visit the River Front
Hotel with Free Breakfast
Saturday, April 4 through Wednesday, April 8
Trip Total: $673.62 