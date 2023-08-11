Spinout crash shuts down I-285 North in Fulton County

article

All lanes of part of northbound Interstate 285 have been shut down as crews work on a spinout crash.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on I-285 North at Washington Road.

While originally two lanes were open, police and HERO units have shut down the entire interstate while they clear the area.

The blockage is causing heavy delays from I-85. Drivers should try to use the Downtown Connector as an alternate route.

GDOT estimates the wreck will be cleared at around 7:30 a.m.

Officials have not released any details about what led up to the crash on the condition of anyone involved.