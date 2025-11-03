Spelman College receives $38M gift from MacKenzie Scott

The Brief MacKenzie Scott Donated $38 million to Spelman College. The university said the money will address two of its main strategic priorities. This is the second major donation Scott has made to Spelman.



Spelman College has received a $38 million unrestricted gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, marking one of the largest donations in the school’s history.

What we know:

The unrestricted donation means the college can use the funds however it chooses. Spelman said it plans to use the money to expand financial aid and invest in state-of-the-art technology.

What they're saying:

"We are profoundly grateful to MacKenzie Scott for this incredibly generous and unrestricted $38 million gift to Spelman College," said Spelman Interim President Rosalind "Roz" Brewer. "This investment is a powerful affirmation of our mission and our commitment to educational excellence and equity. The flexibility of this gift allows us to move more swiftly to strengthen the entire student experience, modernize our technology infrastructure, and expand financial opportunity for scholars who call Spelman home. It is an investment in both our present and our future as we continue to advance our legacy of producing change-making global leaders."

Dig deeper:

The gift marks the second time Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated to the Atlanta Historically Black College and University (HBCU). In 2020, Spelman received a $20 million gift from Scott, which went toward scholarships and growing the college’s endowment.