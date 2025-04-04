Special remembrance ceremony today in Atlanta for Martin Luther King Jr.

The Brief A candlelight service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church beginning at 5 p.m. to honor Dr. King’s legacy. The ceremony will include musical performances and guest speakers, reflecting on his impact on civil rights. A wreath-laying observance at 6:05 p.m. will mark the exact time of Dr. King’s assassination 57 years ago.



Fifty-seven years ago today, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee — a moment that shocked the world and forever changed the course of American history.

In honor of his life and legacy, the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park will host a special remembrance ceremony this evening. The observance begins at 5 p.m. with a candlelight service inside the Heritage Sanctuary of Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Dr. King once preached.

The tribute will culminate in a wreath-laying ceremony at 6:05 p.m., the exact time Dr. King was fatally shot on April 4, 1968. The service will also feature musical performances and remarks from guest speakers as attendees reflect on Dr. King’s enduring impact on civil rights and social justice.

The public is invited to take part in the solemn tribute and honor a leader whose voice continues to resonate around the world.