59-year-old man stabbed in SW Atlanta, police investigating

Officers are investigating a stabbing in Atlanta that sent a man to the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

The Atlanta Police Department says the stabbing happened around 6:45 p.m. on the 900 block of Sparks Street.

After responding to reports, officers found a 59-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital. Officials believe the man will survive his injuries.

Investigators have not released the victim's identity or what led up to the violence.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.