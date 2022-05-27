22-year-old Spalding County man found dead after being shot twice, sheriff says

Deputies in Spalding County are searching for the shooting responsible for gunning down a man found dead early Friday morning.

The man’s body was found around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of N. Hill Street after receiving a 911 call, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was later identified as 22-year-old Jacquerius Holland. Sheriff Darrell Dix said Hollard was shot twice. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our criminal and crime scene investigators responded and have been gathering evidence, conducting interviews, and following leads since the moment they were notified. At this point, we cannot rule out anything as being a possible motive," the sheriff said, adding they will track down whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-467-4282, ext. 31433.