Griffin-Spalding County Schools temporarily move to virtual learning due to 'transportation operations' issue

Beginning later this week, all students within the Griffin-Spalding County School District will transition to remote learning due to operational issues after losing multiple bus drivers to COVID-19.

According to school officials, students will attend classes in person on September 7 before temporarily switching to virtual learning on September 8.

Earlier this week, Griffin-Spalding County school leaders confirmed that a bus driver and a bus monitor recently died.

The shortage of drivers due to COVID and other reasons has impacted school bus routes.

The district said bus routes were combined where possible and many drivers began running multiple routes to help transport children.

At least nine bus drivers were out August 30 due to positive COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The school district confirmed Monday that another transportation staff member died on Sunday, marking the third death of a staff member over the course of two weeks.

"Three transportation staff members have passed away in the last two weeks. Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts and prayers are with friends, family and coworkers. This has created strain and a disruption to transportation operations.," the Griffin-Spalding County School District said in a statement.

Officials said they are actively recruiting and training new drivers.

The district has offered health benefits, retirement, and a $500 signing bonus, in addition to incentives to keep the drivers already on staff.

Remote learning is expected to continue through at least September 10.

