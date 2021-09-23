Spalding County teenager missing for months could be in Atlanta area

article

Officials are asking for help finding a Spalding County teenager who has been missing for over seven months.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says 16-year-old Kelsea Taylor was last seen on Feb. 27, 2021 in Griffin, Georgia.

Investigators believe Taylor may be in the Carrollton, Georgia or Atlanta area.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 140 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes, but investigators believe she may have died her hair blonde.

If you have any information that could help find Kelsea, please call the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Spalding County Sheriff's Office at 770-229-9911.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS