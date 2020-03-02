Spalding County deputies searching for missing 16-year-old boy

Spalding County deputies are searching for a teenager who went missing Monday.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Jayden Bourque was last seen in his home in northern Spalding County on Monday.

Officials described him as being 5-feet-9-inches tall with a slender build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

The teenager was last seen wearing a gray Under Armour hoodie, a blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and Mossy Oak boots.

If you have any information about Bourque's whereabouts, please contact Lt. Carrie Williams-James at 770-464-5459 or the Spalding County Sheriff's Office at 770-467-4282.