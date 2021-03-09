Expand / Collapse search
SpaceX to launch 21st batch of Starlink satellites on Tuesday night

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Air and Space
FOX 35 Orlando

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX will light up the night sky on Tuesday when it sends up its 21st batch of Starlink satellites. 

A Falcon 9 rocket will carry 60 satellites into orbit at 9:58 p.m. EST from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. 

"Weather is looking good for launch and landing," SpaceX tweeted. 

According to the 45th Space Wing's weather squadron, weather is looking 90% favorable go for launch.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship, which will be located in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX says Starlink can deliver high-speed broadband Internet to locations where access has been unreliable or completely unavailable, "ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge."

There are said to be hundreds of Starlink satellites already in orbit, the largest constellation of artificial satellites. The plan is to eventually have thousands of them in orbit.

You can watch the launch live when it happens on FOX 35 News.