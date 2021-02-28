Southwest flight grounded in Atlanta due to mechanical issue, officials say

article

A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Fort Myers, Fla., diverted to Atlanta when it experienced a mechanical issue, officials said.

Reports indicated Southwest Flight 2044, traveling from Chicago Midway to Fort Myers, landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Saturday. Officials with the airline said the landing was a cautious move by the flight's pilot. The flight landed safely, without incident or injuries.

The flight carried 126 customers and five crew members landed safely without incident in Atlanta.

"We have removed the aircraft from service for further review and will accommodate the customers on a different aircraft, scheduled to arrive in Fort Myers about an hour delayed," a spokesperson with the airline said.

