Southwest flight from Atlanta to Kansas forced to turn around

Air and Space
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA - A scary moment for some Southwest passengers headed to Kansas City.

The flight had to return to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Wednesday morning after an issue with a tire during takeoff.

Southwest said the ground crews repaired the tire and the plane has undergone another review.

The airline placed all 68 passengers on a different jet and they arrived in Kansas City about three hours behind schedule.