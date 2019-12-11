Southwest flight from Atlanta to Kansas forced to turn around
ATLANTA - A scary moment for some Southwest passengers headed to Kansas City.
The flight had to return to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Wednesday morning after an issue with a tire during takeoff.
Southwest said the ground crews repaired the tire and the plane has undergone another review.
The airline placed all 68 passengers on a different jet and they arrived in Kansas City about three hours behind schedule.