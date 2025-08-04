Southwest Atlanta sports bar may close after thieves steal cash-filled safe

The Brief Frankie Turner said the thieves hit ATL Sports Bar II on Pryor Street just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday, and surveillance video caught it all. The thieves bust through the door and head straight for Turner's office. Once in the office, they steal a safe. Turner said that safe had $5,000, blank checks and his business license inside. He doesn't know how he'll recover from this theft.



A southwest Atlanta bar owner said he might close his doors after a group of thieves stole a safe from his business.

What we know:

Frankie Turner said the thieves hit ATL Sports Bar II on Pryor Street just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday, and surveillance video caught it all.

The video shows a car with no license plate pulling up to the bar. Two people get out of the car, and the driver stays behind the wheel. The thieves bust through the door and head straight for Turner's office. Once in the office, they steal a safe.

Surveillance video captures a break-in at ATL Sports Bar II (ATL Sports Bar II)

Video shows the thieves struggling to get the safe into the trunk, so they end up putting it in the front seat and drive off.

Turner said that safe had $5,000, blank checks and his business license inside.

What they're saying:

Nothing else was stolen, according to Turner, and he believes that narrows down who could have been involved in the crime.

"To me, it seemed like it's someone that knows me because they went straight to the safe," Turner said. "To see them on camera, just like, you know, they just parading around in the business like they like, like it's their business."

Moving forward, Turner said he might not keep the bar open.

"I want to say I want to keep going. I know God been good to me, though. He's been great. It's just the fact that I can't keep taking hits like this with the economy the way it is," Turner said. "For somebody to just come break in and just take your stuff. You feel violated."

What's next:

Atlanta police confirmed they are investigating the crime, but it's unclear if officers have identified the thieves' car.

Turner said he is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone who can lead police to them.