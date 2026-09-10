South Metro Atlanta continues to see population growth

The Brief Census data shows Henry County leading Metro Atlanta's Southside growth with a 10.1% population increase from 2020 through 2025. Longtime residents report heavy traffic and expanding retail developments along Highway 42 as new families and retirees move into the area. U.S. Census figures reveal Henry County ranks as the fastest-growing majority-Black county in the nation.



A rapid population bump across parts of Metro Atlanta's Southside is turning local suburbs into national growth hotspots, bringing new businesses and severe traffic congestion to the area.

Southside population boom

What we know:

Henry County is leading the growth across Metro Atlanta's Southside with a 10.1% population increase between 2020 and 2025, according to U.S. Census data. Neighboring Coweta County grew by 9.6%, while Butts County recorded a 7% increase during the same five-year period.

The influx of new residents includes young families and mature retirees moving into the region. Census data also shows Henry County is the fastest-growing majority-Black county in the entire country.

Developments are expanding rapidly along local corridors, including a new LongHorn Steakhouse and a new Publix along Highway 42. The suburban shift has also drawn out-of-state drivers from California, Texas and Florida. Stockbridge features the still growing " live, work, play" development called The Bridges at Jodeco.

Real estate dynamics

What they're saying:

Realtor and 20-year Henry County resident Shonnie Aldridge noted that buyers are flocking to the area for affordability, yards and suburban space.

"Interestingly enough, we have young people that are coming here. You know, at one point in time, young folks want to be in the city where things were happening, and they're realizing things are happening here," Aldridge said. "So I would say even with my clientele. I have younger folks like young families. I have more mature families that are here, coming here to just retire and things like that".

Aldridge added that proximity to Atlanta and Macon, along with competitive home prices, continues to drive the market. "When they think about living in the suburbs and Coweta County and Fayette County in Henry County, they're thinking sales, we're going to get a yard. Buyers are looking for a bargain still," Aldridge said.

Traffic and daily commutes

Local perspective:

For residents living through the transformation, the growth brings both convenience and daily frustration. Brandon Guy, who grew up in Butts County before moving to Locust Grove 10 years ago, has watched his community shift as Locust Grove ranked as the 18th fastest-growing city (+ 4.2%) in the Atlanta metropolitan statistical area between 2024 and 2025.

"I'm dropping my kids off from school, and I'm seeing California plates, Texas plates, Florida plates, everybody's coming," Guy said.

Guy noted that the influx of people has drastically changed local travel times. "Yeah, yeah. It's very crowded going to work can take 20 minutes or an hour and half," Guy said.

Infrastructure pressure builds

What we don't know:

Local officials have not detailed specific road expansion projects to ease the mounting commute delays along major transit arteries.