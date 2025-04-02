South Georgia police officer arrested after property goes missing from traffic stop

article

The Brief Dustin Matejcik, a South Georgia police officer, was arrested and charged with felony violation of oath of office and felony theft by taking. The charges stem from a GBI investigation into missing property from a March 22 traffic stop, where Matejcik failed to turn over the arrestee's belongings, including money, passport, and keys. The case will be handed over to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution after the investigation concludes.



A South Georgia police officer has been arrested and charged with two felonies.

His arrest comes after a Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe into missing property from a recent traffic stop.

What we know:

Dustin Matejcik, 30, of Glennville, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with felony violation of oath of office and felony theft by taking, according to the GBI.

The investigation began after Lyons Police Chief Wesley Walker contacted the GBI on March 26 to assist with a theft investigation involving one of his officers. The complaint stemmed from a March 22 traffic stop, during which Matejcik assisted another officer in making an arrest. The arrestee requested that his personal belongings be turned over to his employer, who was expected to arrive at the scene.

While the arresting officer transported the individual to jail, Matejcik remained at the scene. The following day, on March 25, the department was contacted about retrieving the arrestee's belongings, but the items could not be found.

According to investigators, no one ever arrived to collect the property, and Matejcik failed to turn over the man’s money, passport, and keys to evidence. The items remain unaccounted for.

Matejcik was booked into the Toombs County Detention Center.

What we don't know:

His next court appearance was not immediately known.

What's next:

The GBI said the case will be turned over to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution once the investigation is complete.