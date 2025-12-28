South Fulton woman vanishes after calling 911 for help

article

South Fulton police have issued an urgent notice for a woman who has not been seen since making a 911 call early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Authorities say 31-year-old Ebonyi Lawson called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday to report that she was in trouble. Since that call, officers have been unable to locate or contact her to verify her safety.

Lawson’s current whereabouts are unknown, and police are asking for the public's help to find her.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on where Ebonyi Lawson might be is asked to contact the South Fulton Police Department immediately at 404-730-7954.