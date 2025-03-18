South Fulton woman accused of stabbing neighbor’s dog to death

The Brief A South Fulton woman is charged with animal cruelty after video shows her stabbing a dog on Butner Road. The owner of that dog recounted the violent incident involving her son’s emotional support animal. Chondria Richburg is charged with aggravated animal cruelty.



A Fulton County woman is behind bars after being accused of fatally stabbing a neighbor’s dog in an incident caught on video that has since circulated widely online.

Chondria Richburg, 43, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty for what police are calling one of the worst cases of animal violence they’ve seen. She and her dog are both in Fulton County custody.

The backstory:

On the morning of March 3, a tragic incident unfolded on Butner Road in South Fulton, Georgia, leading to the death of a French bulldog named Dexter. The dog's owner, who remains unidentified for safety reasons, revealed that a storm the night before had blown open their gate, allowing Dexter to escape. This unfortunate event set the stage for a deadly encounter captured on Ring camera footage.

Police say the footage shows Richburg walking her XXL pit bull when Dexter approached them, leading to an immediate attack by the pit bull. According to Captain Nicole Dwyer of the Fulton County Police Animal Services Division, Richburg then stabbed Dexter seven times, including on the head, neck, back, and genitals. Despite being rushed to an emergency veterinarian, Dexter did not survive.

Richburg's pit bull has been linked to at least eight documented attacks, one of them fatal. This history of aggression has led to community concerns, with one HOA president asking Richburg not to walk her dog in their subdivision.

Richburg was arrested at her home Monday. Her bond was set at $100,000.

What they're saying:

"It showed Richburg walking her pit bull on Butner Road when an English bulldog crosses the street and approaches them. Richburg’s pit bull immediately attacks," said Captain Nicole Dwyer of the Fulton County Police Animal Services Division.

"It’s a big loss for us, it really is," the devastated owner said, who asked to remain unidentified for safety reasons. The owner said a storm the night before had blown open their gate, allowing Dexter to escape.

According to police, Richburg then stabbed the smaller dog seven times. "It had been stabbed seven times, including on the head, neck, back, and genitals," Dwyer said.

A bystander stopped traffic and began recording as Dexter lay bleeding on the side of the road. "Look at the dog…the dog is bleeding," the person can be heard saying in the video.

Dexter was rushed to an emergency veterinarian but did not survive. "It broke my heart because yes, he shouldn’t have done that, but there’s history there…we’ve had run-ins with this dog since 2020," the owner said.

"One HOA president for a subdivision down the street has taken action and asked her not to walk her dog in the subdivision," Dwyer said.

What's next:

Police say given the dog’s history of attacks, it could be euthanized depending on a judge’s ruling when the case goes to court.

The French bulldog's owner says she plans to get a restraining order on Richburg, who was being held in custody at the Fulton County Jail on a $100,000 bond as of Tuesday evening.