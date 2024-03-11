Expand / Collapse search
Police asking for help identifying man found dead in South Fulton woods

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
A GBI sketch of the man (South Fulton Police Department)

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are asking for help identifying a man whose body was found in the woods.

Officials say a surveyor was walking through the woods near Sandtown Center Boulevard and Reel Lake Drive on Dec. 19, 2023, when he found the remains.

Investigators are not sure how long the man had been dead or how long his body had been at the location, but believe he was a man in his 20s.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation created a sketch of what the man may have looked like in the hopes someone may be able to identify him.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the South Fulton Police Department.