Hundreds of Fulton County teens looking to earn summer cash attend hiring fair

A hiring fair in South Fulton Saturday morning drew hundreds of teens looking to earn cash and stay busy over the summer.

Toni Sellers-Pitts brought her son Jacob, a rising West Lake High School junior, to the fair.

"It gives the youth an opportunity to do something positive in the community, but also to get them off the streets, to be engaged, to make money legally," she said.

City of South Fulton summer job fair held for teens in the area. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The fair featured a diverse range of local employers from different industries, offering teenagers a chance to explore different career paths.

Helen Willis, a South Fulton council member, said getting kids to work over the summer helps everyone in the community.

"You'll see a lot of hiring signs around metro Atlanta," Willis said. "We have over 300 kids here, registered and ready to work."

During the fair, teenagers had the opportunity to interact one-on-one with potential employers.

Many arrived dressed to impress and brought their resumes. The kids completed applications and some took part in on-the-spot interviews.

"They want to work, they want to do the right things, so I think that makes it incumbent upon us to make sure that we have opportunities and resources available for them," said Marvin Arrington, a Fulton County Commissioner.

Curteshia Smith, owner of 'The Original Hotdog Factory,' expressed their intention to hire cashiers, cooks, and line cooks.

"We’re looking to offer them a job and also keep the teens off the street and give them something to do for the summer," she said.

Their goal was not only to provide job opportunities but also to keep the teens occupied and away from potential negative influences during the summer months.