South Fulton standoff ends peacefully with arrest of barricaded suspect

The Brief A man named Keith Souza barricaded himself inside a South Fulton home following a domestic disturbance. The South Fulton Police Department activated its SWAT team, and the standoff ended peacefully. Souza was arrested and charged with battery and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.



A man was taken into custody without incident on Monday evening after barricading himself inside a South Fulton home.

According to the South Fulton Police Department, the incident was domestic-related.

What we know:

Officers responded around 4:55 p.m. to a residence at 5100 Welcome All Road after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they determined the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home.

Due to the nature of the situation, the department activated its SWAT team.

South Fulton police confirmed that the standoff ended peacefully.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Keith Souza, was arrested and is facing charges of battery and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what sparked the domestic situation.