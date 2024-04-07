Man wanted for questioning in South Fulton shooting

article

Police have released a photo of a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting in South Fulton.

The incident happened Friday night at the Econo Lodge on Shirley Drive in South Fulton.

Police said the victim approached a group of men when one fought with him before shooting him.

If you have seen the man in the picture, you're encouraged to contact the South Fulton Police Department as soon as possible. You can also submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online, or by texting CSAand the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.