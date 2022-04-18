Police: 14-year-old South Fulton runaway teen missing for over 2 weeks

article

Georgia police are searching for a runaway South Fulton teenager who has been missing for over two weeks.

Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say that 14-year-old Rayshawn DeBerry was last seen on April 2 leaving his home.

Investigators believe he may be in the area of College Park.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall. He has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

DeBerry was last known to be wearing a black hoodie, black-and-white windbreaker pants, and royal blue New Balance shoes.

If you have any information that could help find Rayshawn DeBerry, please call South Fulton police or 911.