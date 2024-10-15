South Fulton residents frustrated with squatters at home owned by agency

The Brief Recurring Squatters: Residents in South Fulton report multiple squatter groups occupying the same home on Kiram Terrace, owned by Divvy Homes. Community Disruption: Homeowners cite aggressive fights, large parties, unleashed dogs, and trash as ongoing issues caused by the squatters. Eviction Challenges: Squatters were evicted in May and last summer, but new groups continue to move in shortly after. Police Action Pending: South Fulton Police cited the current squatters for trespassing, with a court appearance scheduled.



Residents in a South Fulton neighborhood say squatters have taken over a house on their street, and they claim this isn’t the first time it’s happened at the property, which is owned by a real estate agency.

"We have people here that don’t belong here, that’s terrorizing our neighborhood, and we want them gone," resident Liz Taylor said Monday.

For Taylor and other homeowners in the Villas at Camp Creek, a strong sense of community has been disrupted by squatters repeatedly moving into the home.

"We look out for one another when we walk in the morning, when we walk in the evening," Taylor said.

"We’ve had very aggressive fights in the middle of the night. We’ve had large parties, liquor bottles, and trash being left in our community," HOA Board Member Mykah Richard told Fox 5.

Richard says violations of HOA rules—such as residents walking dogs off-leash—have also become an issue. South Fulton Police confirmed they responded to a report of squatting at a home on Kiram Terrace last month. According to residents, this is the third group of squatters to occupy the house in the past year and a half.

"It seems like every time a squatter leaves, another one is there within a month or so," resident Shawn Allgood said.

In May, authorities evicted squatters who had been living in the home since October 2023. Before that, residents say another eviction took place last summer. The most recent group of squatters reportedly moved in late August.

"It’s a problem, and it’s at this same location," Richard said.

Fulton County property records show the home is owned by Divvy Homes, a real estate company that offers a rent-to-own program. Residents believe squatters are exploiting the program.

"Divvy Homes generally allows their residents or potential renters to self-tour, and that has been problematic because they self-tour, and then they never leave," Richard explained.

Residents say they want to see changes to the company’s business model, but so far, no adjustments have been made.

Fox 5 has reached out to Divvy Homes for comment, but the company has yet to respond.

South Fulton Police say the individuals currently living at the property were cited last month for squatting, and they are scheduled to appear in court.