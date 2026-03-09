Expand / Collapse search
South Fulton police warning against 'teen takeover' at local park Monday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 9, 2026 6:04am EDT
South Fulton
The South Fulton Police Department logo on the side of a patrol cruiser. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • The Rumor: Police are responding to online flyers calling for a "teen takeover" at Welcome All Park.
    • The Response: Officers will be stationed at the park today to monitor for any disruptive or illegal behavior.
    • Parental Guidance: Officials are urging parents to talk to their children about the consequences of participating in such events.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are on high alert following social media reports of a planned "park takeover" at a local recreation center.

What we know:

The South Fulton Police Department issued a statement addressing a flyer circulating online that encourages teenagers to gather en masse at Welcome All Park later today.

Authorities are also calling on the community to help prevent any potential unrest. 

Public safety officials encouraged parents and guardians to stay informed about their children's whereabouts and to discuss the importance of making safe, responsible choices.

The department has not specified how many officers will be deployed to the park, but confirmed they are prepared to intervene if the gathering escalates.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from South Fulton Police Department's social media posts.  

