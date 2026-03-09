South Fulton police warning against 'teen takeover' at local park Monday
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are on high alert following social media reports of a planned "park takeover" at a local recreation center.
What we know:
The South Fulton Police Department issued a statement addressing a flyer circulating online that encourages teenagers to gather en masse at Welcome All Park later today.
Authorities are also calling on the community to help prevent any potential unrest.
Public safety officials encouraged parents and guardians to stay informed about their children's whereabouts and to discuss the importance of making safe, responsible choices.
The department has not specified how many officers will be deployed to the park, but confirmed they are prepared to intervene if the gathering escalates.