South Fulton Police target crime along Old National Highway

Drivers may have noticed more officers on Old National Highway in South Fulton. Police say they’re cracking down on crime. The focus on the area near Camelot Condominiums. Six people were killed at the complex between January and September. A city leader tells FOX 5 South Fulton is trying to make the neighborhood safer for the people who live, work, and shop there.

Regina McCurry, who lives near Old National Highway, says she has to look over her shoulder even when doing the simple things like grocery shopping. "I just don’t feel comfortable," McCurry said. "Having to be extra, extra careful. Watch your surroundings, your back."

McCurry says crime along Old National Highway is sky-high. "I would give it a 10 between 1 and 10," McCurry said.

Police are stepping up patrols in the area. "Our police department and other agencies are aggressively taking action on Old National Highway," said District 7 Councilmember Linda Pritchett. "Roadblocks, roadchecks."

Pritchett says Old National Highway near Camelot Condominiums can be especially dicey. "It’s an area that has had a lot of gang activity."

Six people were killed at the complex between January and September. Pritchett says the neighborhood is a hotbed for gangs. "There are a lot of gang initiations that go on around this time of year," Pritchett said.

Pritchett says gangs typically recruit this time of year. "We want the gangs to know that they don’t own Old National," she said. "We’re cleaning up Old National, and we are trying to make Old National safer for the residents."

Pritchett says the city cut crime about 22% in the area. She says police even caught a murder suspect. And she says they’ll keep aggressively patrolling the area.