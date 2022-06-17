South Fulton police officers placed on administrative leave during internal investigation, chief says
SOUTH FULTON, Ga - Seven South Fulton Police Department officers are on paid administrative leave as the department conducts so-called policy violations.
FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the specific policies officers violated.
Officials said a criminal investigation is underway in addition to the internal affairs investigation. Findings will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.
"This investigative process will ensure transparency and accountability," South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said.