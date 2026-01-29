South Fulton police looking for alleged shoplifters

The Brief Police are asking for help identifying suspects in a shoplifting case in South Fulton. The theft happened Jan. 14 at a BP gas station on Cascade Road. Investigators say the suspects ran from the scene after stealing merchandise.



The City of South Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying individuals possibly connected to a shoplifting incident earlier this month.

What we know:

Police say the theft happened around 3 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the BP Gas Station located at 3515 Cascade Road. Investigators say the individuals entered the store, stole merchandise and then fled the business.

According to police, the men were last seen running toward 3695 Cascade Road.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the case is asked to contact Officer R. Johnson with the department’s General Investigations Unit at 404-545-9735 or by email at robert.johnson@cityofsouthfultonga.gov. Police say tips from the public are vital to keeping the community safe.