South Fulton police looking for alleged shoplifters

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
8
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Walton County, Hall County, Cherokee County, North Fulton County, DeKalb County, Murray County, Catoosa County, Coweta County, Dawson County, Barrow County, Oconee County, Fayette County, Fannin County, Troup County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, South Fulton County, Towns County, Dade County, Upson County, Heard County, Whitfield County, Jasper County, Meriwether County, Lumpkin County, Butts County, Union County, Oglethorpe County, Lamar County, Carroll County, Walker County, Madison County, Polk County, Gwinnett County, Putnam County, Spalding County, Pickens County, Bartow County, Floyd County, Paulding County, White County, Rockdale County, Gilmer County, Jackson County, Pike County, Douglas County, Gordon County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Chattooga County, Clarke County, Banks County, Forsyth County, Henry County, Clayton County
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Habersham County, Stephens County, Hart County, Rabun County, Elbert County, Franklin County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Lumpkin County, Barrow County, Gilmer County, Towns County, Oglethorpe County, Putnam County, Newton County, South Fulton County, Pickens County, Walton County, Murray County, Forsyth County, DeKalb County, Fannin County, Morgan County, Union County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Rockdale County, Jackson County, Banks County, Clarke County, Jasper County, Butts County, Dawson County, Oconee County, Clayton County, Gwinnett County, Cherokee County, Madison County, Greene County, Henry County, White County, Hall County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County

South Fulton police looking for alleged shoplifters

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 29, 2026 2:43pm EST
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
Shoplifters sought in South Fulton

Shoplifters sought in South Fulton

Police in South Fulton are looking for some possible shoplifting suspects. They allegedly stole items from a gas station on Cascade Road on Jan. 14. 

The Brief

    • Police are asking for help identifying suspects in a shoplifting case in South Fulton.
    • The theft happened Jan. 14 at a BP gas station on Cascade Road.
    • Investigators say the suspects ran from the scene after stealing merchandise.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The City of South Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying individuals possibly connected to a shoplifting incident earlier this month.

What we know:

Police say the theft happened around 3 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the BP Gas Station located at 3515 Cascade Road. Investigators say the individuals entered the store, stole merchandise and then fled the business.

According to police, the men were last seen running toward 3695 Cascade Road. 

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the case is asked to contact Officer R. Johnson with the department’s General Investigations Unit at 404-545-9735 or by email at robert.johnson@cityofsouthfultonga.gov. Police say tips from the public are vital to keeping the community safe.

The Source

  • Information was posted on social media by South Fulton Police Department. 

South FultonCrime and Public Safety