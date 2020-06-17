South Fulton police: 6-year-old boy dead after accidentally being shot by sibling

Police in the City of South Fulton say they are investigating after a 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed on Wednesday evening by one of his young siblings.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Fox Hall Lane S. South Fulton police said officers responded to the scene to find a 6-year-old boy dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators say two of the boy's siblings, ages 4 and 8, were in the room at the time of the shooting.

South Fulton police say they found a 6-year-old boy shot to death in the 2600 block of Fox Hall Lane S. on the evening of June 17, 2020. (FOX 5)

The preliminary investigation revealed the young boy was shot by one of his siblings, police say.

Police say no one was taken into custody.

The name of the child has not been released.

Advertisement