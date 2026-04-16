South Fulton officer uses autism training to help girl

The Brief A South Fulton police captain used his personal experience and specialized training to calm a child with autism during an episode at a local Walmart. The department requires all officers to complete autism awareness training to handle sensitive "human moments" with support rather than suspicion. Captain Nicholas Williams assisted the mother by pushing her cart to her car to ensure she knew she was not in trouble.



A South Fulton police captain is being praised for his compassionate response after he was called to help a child with autism having an episode at a Walmart on Thursday.

Captain calms child at South Fulton Walmart

What we know:

South Fulton Police Captain Nicholas Williams responded to a call at the Walmart on Research Center Drive near Cascade Road after customers reported a young girl screaming. Instead of approaching with suspicion, Williams sat on the floor, rubbed the girl's back, and showed her videos on his phone to help her calm down. Williams, who has an autistic daughter himself, stayed with the family to push their shopping cart to their car and reassure the mother they were there to help, not to cause trouble.

Training helps officers handle 'human moments'

The backstory:

The compassionate response is part of a larger initiative within the department. Since 2022, all South Fulton police officers have been required to complete a mandatory autism awareness training course. Public Safety Director Dr. Cedric Alexander noted that this training is a result of the department evolving and learning from past mistakes to improve how law enforcement interacts with the community.

Police director praises officer's support

What they're saying:

"I think that type of training plays so well into how we have progressed in public safety and law enforcement over the years," Alexander said. Williams emphasized that despite his position, he wanted to prioritize the "human moment," stating, "I just wear a badge and a uniform."