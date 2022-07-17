South Fulton mayor shares plans to decriminalize menthol cigarettes on anniversary of Eric Garner’s death

Sunday marked the 8th anniversary of Eric Garner’s death at the hands of NYPD officers.

On July 17th, 2014, Garner was choked to death by police during an arrest, which was captured on cellphone video and lead to protests across the US.

His last words "I can’t breathe" became a slogan that fueled the Black Lives Matter movement.

Still years later, video of the 43-year-old father of six taking his last breaths is etched in the memories of those who saw it.

"I remember seeing the video and not watching it because I knew how it was going to end," South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau recalled.

While public officials in Staten Island commemorated the anniversary of his death by renaming the street where he died, the City of South Fulton is also finding its own way to honor Garner’s memory.

Mayor Khalid Kamau announced plans to sponsor new legislation that would decriminalize menthol cigarettes.

"We are going to prioritize robberies, murders, rapes. We are not going to prioritize arresting people for selling cigarettes," he explained. "We just wanted to honor Eric Garner and his family for what they have gone through."

The resolution comes as the FDA moves forward with plans to ban any sale of menthol cigarette products in the US. Kamau told Fox 5 he’s concerned the decision could lead to more arrests or deaths of Black Americans like Garner.

"As important as it is to save lives with the secession of smoking…it is equally important to protect the lives of Black people from these sorts of unfortunate interactions with police," Kamau told Fox 5.

He said his goal is to ensure residents of South Fulton, a city with a racial make-up that is 92 percent Black, it’s not something they have to worry about.

"I thought it only fitting that this man who died on camera for selling cigarettes, we want to make sure that that never happens in South Fulton."

That resolution will be voted on by South Fulton City Council during the next meeting which is set for August 26th. Mayor Khalid said he’s hopeful it will pass unanimously.



