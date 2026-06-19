South Fulton launches anthem inspired by ‘Hey Twin’

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The Brief The City of South Fulton has released its first official city anthem and music video. The project was inspired by the viral "Hey Twin" campaign launched by the South Fulton Police Department. City leaders hope the anthem will strengthen community pride and showcase South Fulton's culture, diversity and growth.



The City of South Fulton is turning a viral social media movement into a lasting symbol of community pride with the debut of its first official city anthem and accompanying music video.

The anthem, titled "Hey Twin," celebrates the people, neighborhoods, schools, businesses and organizations that make up Georgia's newest major city. Officials say the project was designed to highlight South Fulton's identity while capturing the sense of connection that has become synonymous with the phrase "Hey Twin."

Inspired by a viral campaign

The backstory:

The anthem traces its roots to the South Fulton Police Department's popular "Hey Twin" campaign, which gained attention across social media and became a widely recognized greeting among residents.

City leaders said Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs saw an opportunity to transform the viral moment into something more permanent by creating a musical tribute to the city and its residents.

Community takes center stage

Dig deeper:

Written and composed by Westlake High School educator and musician Cedric V. Young, the anthem is accompanied by a music video filmed throughout South Fulton.

The video features residents, students, entrepreneurs, educators, artists, first responders and civic leaders. It also includes appearances by the nationally recognized Westlake Mighty Marching Lions, the 2025 Red Lobster ESPN Band of the Year.

Officials said the project was intended to showcase the city's landmarks, gathering spaces and growing business community while highlighting the stories of the people who call South Fulton home.

Song sparks local pride

What they're saying:

City leaders say the anthem has already generated significant interest online and is resonating with residents of the 9-year-old city.

The release has inspired schools, organizations and community groups to create their own versions and remixes of the video, helping spread the message of connection, community and culture.

Officials also credited the South Fulton Police Department for helping launch the movement that inspired the project, recognizing the agency's role in turning a simple greeting into a citywide cultural phenomenon.