Driver crashes car into South Fulton Kroger

article

Police are at the scene where a driver crashed into a South Fulton Kroger grocery store overnight.

Officials say the crash happened a little bit after midnight at the Kroger on the 6000 block of Old National Highway.

The car didn't go all the way inside, but it damaged the store's glass doors.

Police have not released any information on the driver's identity or whether they received medical attention.

It is not known if the driver will be charged with anything at this time.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.