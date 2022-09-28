South Fulton Kroger, shopping center evacuated over bomb threat

article

Police in South Fulton are investigating a bomb threat at a grocery that caused the evacuation of an entire shopping center Tuesday night.

Officials say that the threat was reported before 8 p.m. at the Kroger on the 6000 block of Old National Highway.

An assistant manager told officers that someone came over their in-store walkie-talkie system and claimed there was a bomb inside the store.

Police evacuated the Kroger and all other stores in the plaza while they investigated the threat.

After at least an hour of investigation, K9 officers cleared the grocery store of any sign of explosive devices.

If you know anything about the threat, contact the City of South Fulton Police Department.