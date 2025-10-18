South Fulton kidnapping: Mom accused of taking 4 children during supervised visit
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police are searching for a mother accused of kidnapping her four children during a supervised visit at a South Fulton park Saturday morning.
What we know:
According to the South Fulton Police Department, Vanessa Carr was meeting with her children at Welcome Park around 11:15 a.m. when she took them and left in an unknown vehicle.
Vincent Carr (South Fulton Police Department)
Police said the children range in age from 11 months to 9 years old and have identified them as Genesis Carr, Jahdim Carr, Vincent Carr, and Jaxon Harrell.
Vanessas Carr was last seen wearing a burgundy sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, police said.
What's next:
All available officers are actively searching for Carr and the children. As of 3:15 p.m. Saturday, no AMBER Alert had been issued.
The Source: Information in this article came from the South Fulton Police Department via email.