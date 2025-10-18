Expand / Collapse search

South Fulton kidnapping: Mom accused of taking 4 children during supervised visit

Published  October 18, 2025 3:23pm EDT
Vanessa Carr is accused of kidnapping her four children during a supervised visit, police said. 

The Brief

    • South Fulton police say Vanessa Carr kidnapped her four children during a supervised visit at Welcome Park around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
    • The children — Genesis, Jahdim, and Vincent Carr, and Jaxon Harrell — range in age from 11 months to 9 years old.
    • If you see the children or Carr, call 911.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police are searching for a mother accused of kidnapping her four children during a supervised visit at a South Fulton park Saturday morning.

What we know:

According to the South Fulton Police Department, Vanessa Carr was meeting with her children at Welcome Park around 11:15 a.m. when she took them and left in an unknown vehicle.

Vincent Carr (South Fulton Police Department)

Police said the children range in age from 11 months to 9 years old and have identified them as Genesis Carr, Jahdim Carr, Vincent Carr, and Jaxon Harrell.

Vanessas Carr was last seen wearing a burgundy sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, police said.

What's next:

All available officers are actively searching for Carr and the children. As of 3:15 p.m. Saturday, no AMBER Alert had been issued.

The Source: Information in this article came from the South Fulton Police Department via email. 

