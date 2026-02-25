‘Caught in 4K:’ South Fulton Police search for man in 'scheduled' indecent exposure

article

The Brief South Fulton Police are seeking Robert Lee Harris for allegedly exposing himself to a local business employee. The suspect was captured on high-resolution video during the incident at 5370 Campbellton Fairburn Road. Possession of several bottles of baby oil suggests the suspect's actions were premeditated and scheduled.



South Fulton police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man caught on camera allegedly exposing himself outside a local business.

What they're saying:

South Fulton Police investigators identified the suspect as Robert Lee Harris. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and sweatpants at 5370 Campbellton Fairburn Road.

According to department officials, Harris was confronting an employee when the incident occurred. "Harris was facing an employee, putting on a show nobody bought tickets for," the department stated in a post to Facebook.

The victim managed to record the encounter before the suspect fled the scene. Addressing the suspect directly, the department noted, "The victim recorded him before he fled, so yes, Twin… you were caught in 4K."

South Fulton police are searching for suspect Robert Lee Harris after he allegedly exposed himself to a business employee at 5370 Campbellton Fairburn Road on Feb. 25, 2026. (South Fulton Police Department)

Evidence suggests the act may have been premeditated. The victim told officers that Harris had several bottles of baby oil with him, leading police to conclude "this wasn’t random…this was scheduled."

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Harris’s whereabouts to contact the South Fulton Police Department immediately.