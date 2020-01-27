South Fulton fire department gets new fire engines, equipment
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Improving fire safety in the City of South Fulton.
Monday, fire officials unveiled two new fire engines, a ladder truck, and new equipment.
South Fulton's fire chief says these new engines will expand the department's reach and help firefighters provide better coverage while responding to calls as quickly as possible.
The new trucks have advanced safety features including new tools, seatbelt sensors, and LED lighting.