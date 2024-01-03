Former South Fulton Police investigator charged with DUI

article

An employee of the City of South Fulton Police Department was charged after driving under the influence and reportedly causing an accident in Atlanta on Jan. 1.

Najiyah McKinney, who is listed as a Crime Scene Investigator online, was identified as that employee. She was let go from the department on Jan. 2.

McKinney was released from the hospital with a citation of charges for reckless driving, failure to maintain her lane and DUI.