South Fulton elected official claims harassment from associates of councilman she unseated

A city council member-elect in South Fulton claims she was harassed by someone associated with the incumbent she unseated.

Councilwoman-elect Keosha Bell says Councilman Corey Reeves sent a legislative specialist to Bell’s home Wednesday night to see if she lives there. This comes a little more than a week after Reeves filed a challenge to Bell’s residency with the Fulton County Board of Elections.

Bell says someone affiliated with Reeves showed up at her home on High Tide Drive in South Fulton on Wednesday night to find out if she actually lived there.

"I was given information that a city employee and someone from his office did in fact visit my home," Bell said.

According to a report from South Fulton Police, Bell said Reeves "sent the legislative specialist Tomiko Leverett and her home association president to her residence to harass her."

"I do feel like I’ve been harassed through this process," Bell said. "I personally feel victimized."

Keosha Bell says she felt like she was harassed when someone showed up at her home.

Bell says she was not there at that moment, that her aunt answered the door. Bell says she did not expect visitors.

"It did have me shaken. It did have me concerned about my safety," Bell said.

FOX 5 asked Reeves if someone from his office showed up at Bell’s home. He responded that they didn't.

Last week, Bell defeated the incumbent Reeves in a run-off for the District-5 seat. Reeves denies any wrongdoing. When asked if someone from his office harassed Bell, Reeves answered, "Nobody from my office harassed her. The HOA president took documents over there with a notary to ask the person who lives there to verify does Miss Keosha Bell lives at that address."

Councilman Corey Reeves says that nobody from his office harassed Bell.

Reeves filed a challenge with the Fulton County Board of Elections questioning if Bell was registered to vote in South Fulton, suggesting she may be ineligible to run for the seat. The board rejected his challenge on Thursday.

"We presented evidence pertaining to the voter registration. They didn’t see fit that it would carry merit, so they dismissed it," Reeves said.

Bell filed a complaint with South Fulton police. They are investigating.

Reeves calls the complaint false.