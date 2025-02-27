South DeKalb residents rally against proposed children's group home

The Brief Several neighborhood associations in South DeKalb County are opposing a proposed group home for children, citing concerns about its impact on the community. Sterling Social Services LLC is seeking a special land use permit from DeKalb County to establish the group home, emphasizing their commitment to providing essential services to youth and maintaining positive community relations. Longtime resident Omar Clemon acknowledges the need for group homes but argues that this location is not suitable, citing concerns about potential issues based on E-911 records from similar facilities.



DeKalb County residents are fighting a proposed group home for children.

Social Services LLC has petitioned DeKalb County for a special land use permit for the project.

What we know:

Several neighborhood associations in South DeKalb County, including King's Row and Sherwood Oaks, have banded together to fight a proposed group home for children in their community.

"South DeKalb, for a long time, has been kind of an easy location. They feel there isn't going to be any pushback," said longtime resident Omar Clemon.

The owner of the single-family home and their business partner are requesting a special land use permit from DeKalb County for the proposed project.

What they're saying:

In a statement it said:

"Sterling Social Services LLC is dedicated to offering essential services to youth who require assistance for various reasons, ensuring they receive the care and support they need to thrive. Our mission is to make a positive impact on the lives of young people, helping them navigate challenges and build a better future. In addition to our commitment to youth, we are also dedicated to assuring the Kings Row Community that the establishment of our group home will not disrupt or interfere with the residents or homes in the area. To demonstrate our commitment to transparency and collaboration, we have engaged with the community through community meetings where we actively listened to feedback and addressed any concerns raised. Our goal is to integrate seamlessly into the community, fostering an environment of mutual respect and support. We understand the importance of maintaining positive relationships with our neighbors, and we will continue to prioritize open communication to address any concerns promptly. Together, we believe we can create a nurturing environment that benefits all members of the Kings Row Community, making it a place where everyone can thrive."

The other side:

Omar Clemons has owned his home in the area for more than a decade. He says there is no doubt there is a need for a group home for young people, just not in this area.

"If it's not the right thing for the community, we will fight it," he said.

The communities obtained E-911 records for similar establishments in DeKalb County. The findings, they believe, substantiate their concerns.

"It showed a troubling pattern of 911 calls to these types of facilities. We are not saying that's what's going to happen in this specific case. It's something we want to be prepared for," explained the homeowner.

What's next:

The DeKalb County Commission is expected to vote on the permit at its March meeting.