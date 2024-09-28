Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Massive police presence along South Cobb Drive

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  September 28, 2024 1:07am EDT
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police cars line South Cobb Drive at Windy Hill in Cobb County on Sept 28, 2024. article

Police cars line South Cobb Drive at Windy Hill in Cobb County on Sept 28, 2024. (GDOT)

SMYRNA, Ga. - A massive police presence is along South Cobb Drive at Windy Hill Road at this hour.

Several dozen police vehicles were seen in the northbound lanes of traffic.

The SWAT team reportedly is on th scene, according to witnesses.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

FOX 5 has crews gathering more.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.