Sources: Hawks, Trae Young working toward potential trade
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks and four-time All-Star Trae Young are engaged in discussions aimed at finding a potential trade, according to multiple sources cited by ESPN.
What we know:
Sources say Young’s representatives have held positive, collaborative talks with Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh over the past week as both sides look for a resolution on Young’s future with the franchise. The dialogue follows the team’s decision not to offer the 27-year-old guard a contract extension.
Young, who has been the face of the Atlanta Hawks since being drafted in 2018, has two seasons and $95 million remaining on his deal, including a player option in the offseason. Injuries have limited him to 10 games this season, and the Hawks are 15-12 without him compared with 2-8 when he has played, according to ESPN Research.
Atlanta appears to be transitioning toward a new era with the emergence of forward Jalen Johnson and the production of free-agent addition Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Young is currently sidelined with a right quad contusion after previously dealing with a right MCL sprain earlier in the season.