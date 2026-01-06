Sources: Hawks, Trae Young working toward potential trade

article

The Brief Trae Young and the Hawks are working together on a possible trade, sources say Young has $95 million remaining over two seasons, with a player option Injuries and shifting team performance have fueled speculation about a new direction



The Atlanta Hawks and four-time All-Star Trae Young are engaged in discussions aimed at finding a potential trade, according to multiple sources cited by ESPN.

What we know:

Sources say Young’s representatives have held positive, collaborative talks with Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh over the past week as both sides look for a resolution on Young’s future with the franchise. The dialogue follows the team’s decision not to offer the 27-year-old guard a contract extension.

Young, who has been the face of the Atlanta Hawks since being drafted in 2018, has two seasons and $95 million remaining on his deal, including a player option in the offseason. Injuries have limited him to 10 games this season, and the Hawks are 15-12 without him compared with 2-8 when he has played, according to ESPN Research.

Atlanta appears to be transitioning toward a new era with the emergence of forward Jalen Johnson and the production of free-agent addition Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Young is currently sidelined with a right quad contusion after previously dealing with a right MCL sprain earlier in the season.