Sonny Perdue Inducted into National Agriculture Hall of Fame

Sonny Perdue, a former Georgia Governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture under former President Donald Trump, has been inducted into the National Agriculture Hall of Fame.

Perdue, who currently serves as Chancellor of the University System of Georgia, was honored last week during a ceremony in Kansas. He becomes only the third Georgian to receive the distinction.

The Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have made outstanding national or international contributions to the advancement and improvement of agriculture. Past honorees include Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson, as well as scientist and inventor George Washington Carver.