Expand / Collapse search

Sonny Perdue Inducted into National Agriculture Hall of Fame

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 28, 2025 10:28am EDT
Sonny Perdue
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House after a Roosevelt Room event April 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

KANSAS - Sonny Perdue, a former Georgia Governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture under former President Donald Trump, has been inducted into the National Agriculture Hall of Fame.

What we know:

Perdue, who currently serves as Chancellor of the University System of Georgia, was honored last week during a ceremony in Kansas. He becomes only the third Georgian to receive the distinction.

Dig deeper:

The Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have made outstanding national or international contributions to the advancement and improvement of agriculture. Past honorees include Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson, as well as scientist and inventor George Washington Carver.

The Source: Information in this article came from a release sent to FOX 5 from the National Agriculture Hall of Fame.

Sonny PerdueNews