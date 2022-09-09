Investiture ceremony for Sonny Perdue as Chancellor of University System of Georgia

Sonny Perdue, a former Georgia Governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture under former President Donald Trump, was installed as Chancellor of the University System of Georgia on Friday.

Harold Reynolds, the chair of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, oversaw the investiture ceremony of Perdue as the 14th chancellor.

"I stand before you today to accept this charge to lead the system but also to be the institutions' biggest cheerleader, our students' biggest advocate and our families’ and communities' biggest supporter," Perdue told the crowd gathered inside the Georgia House chamber.

Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Mary Kemp were in attendance and in a tweet wished him well.

"We are wishing him and his wife, Mary, continued success as they build on their already extensive service to the people and well-being of our state," the tweet read.

Perdue had taken over the role in April, but his investiture ceremony was held Friday, the same day as his wedding anniversary.

The Board of Regents selected Perdue as their top choice for the office but paused the search in April 2021. A grassroots group of Georgia college students protested Perdue's selection to be the next chancellor.

The Board of Regents, overhauled by Gov. Kemp, said Perdue's resume ultimately made him the best pick.

The new title added to a long list for the 75-year-old Perry, Georgia, native who graduated from Warner Robins High School and earned a veterinarian degree from the University of Georgia.

The University System of Georgia has more than 340,000 students.

