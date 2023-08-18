Sonic Drive-In celebrating teachers with week of free food, drinks for back to school

article

Sonic is showing its appreciation for teachers just in time for back to school.

The fast food giant is launching a new free food and drinks promotion for educators from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25.

Teachers, faculty, and school employees at K-12 schools or degree-granting universities can enjoy these special deals by signing up for Sonic’s Teacher’s Circle on the app.

But educators have to order food using the app to get the rewards.

Starting on Monday, Aug. 21, school employees can get a free large drink or slush, a free breakfast entrée on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and a free small cold brew on Wednesday, Aug. 23. And at the end of the week, Sonic is offering free medium tots or fries on Thursday, Aug. 24 and a free cheeseburger on Friday, Aug. 25.

RELATED: Sonic Drive-In unveils newest drink, merchandise just in time for summer

"Educators give their all each day as they shape and inspire the minds of our kids. Providing teachers and faculty with a week of special SONIC rewards is our small way of saying thanks as they start a new school year," Kim Lewis, vice president of Brand Experience for Sonic, said in a release.

This new teacher promotion is the latest deal offered by the Oklahoma-based company launched this summer.

In May, Sonic debuted a Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float highlighted with a blend of real strawberries and sweet shortcake flavoring and swirled into Sonic’s signature slush.

And they followed that sweet menu item up with the release of their new Summertime Merch collection on June 1, featuring a pool float in the shape of Sonic’s iconic Cherry Limeade, a cabana decorated with a flamingo drinking from a Sonic cup, cherry-red sunglasses, a T-shirt, a beach towel, and a cooler and tumbler.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



