Son charged with murder after killing father, injuring neighbor

By
Published  March 5, 2025 12:05am EST
Paulding County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Man accused of killing his father in shooting spree

A man goes on a shooting spree in a Paulding County neighborhood and ends up in jail. One of his victims was his own father who died from his injuries.

The Brief

    • Fifty-two-year-old Jody Wales was arrested for shooting two people, including his father, who died from his injuries.
    • The shooting happened Saturday night on Fox Ridge Court in Dallas.
    • Wales has multiple charges against him, including murder, and is being held in the Paulding County jail.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A man was booked into the Paulding County jail after going on a shooting spree on Saturday night. 

Authorities say one of his victims was his own father, who died from his injuries. 

The backstory:

Late Saturday night, a tragic series of events unfolded on Fox Ridge Court in Dallas, Paulding County. According to the Paulding County Sheriff's officials, 911 calls began flooding in just before midnight, reporting a shooting incident. The suspect, 52-year-old Jody Wales, who resided in a building behind his father's home, allegedly entered the main house and shot his 73-year-old father, Larry Wales, who succumbed to his injuries. The violence did not end there; Jody Wales then reportedly proceeded to the neighboring house and shot 47-year-old Jason Muncher, who remains in critical condition.

What we know:

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Jody Wales being restrained by neighbors. "Thank goodness they were there, who knows how many other people would have been victimized and shot had they not sprung into action and held this guy down until our deputies arrived and took him into custody," stated Jordan Yuodis, Chief Communications Officer with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office. Wales is currently in the Paulding County jail, facing multiple charges, including Felony Murder, Malice Murder, and five counts of Aggravated Assault. He is being held without bond.

What they're saying:

The local community is both shocked and grateful for the quick actions of the neighbors. "To wake up and look outside and see 17 cop cars, pretty scary," said Ray Fordham, a resident of the neighborhood. Joel Kroese, who lives down the street, remarked, "Good neighbors if they stepped up to get involved like that, it kind of sends a chill." Fordham added, "Glad they got the guy, no telling what else he could have done."

What's next:

Investigators are diligently working to uncover the motives behind this senseless act of violence. "For this senseless act to happen, we're going to find out why and bring justice to the victim's families," Yuodis assured. The community awaits answers as the investigation continues to unfold.

The Source: FOX 5's Denise Dillon spoke with neighbors and with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office for this article.

