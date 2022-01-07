Some of the $100K stolen equipment belonging to 10-year-old Villa Rica racer recovered

One of the five trailers belonging to a 10-year-old Villa Rica boy who has been racing since he was since was found, police said.

Tonia Kelly and her son Colton have been investing in more than $100,000 worth of equipment to help the fifth-grader pursue his passion for racing.

THIEF STEALS 10-YEAR-OLD'S RACE CARS, EQUIPMENT FROM VILLA RICA STORAGE LOT

Someone broke into West Georgia Covered RV Storage and stole four quarter midget custom race cars. They also swiped the 24-foot trailer, plus Carlton's $2,500 race suit and all the equipment that goes with it.

"They only fit me. They are custom-made, medium-size cars and they only fit a certain amount of kids. It will be hard to sell them," Colton remarked.

Surveillance cameras captured the culprits creeping through the night, hooking the stolen trailer up to this black truck, and exiting the storage area.

Police said the thieves targeted four other victims. Investigators said thieves stole a truck from a plumbing company next door and two catalytic converters from two vehicles.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Atlanta has posted a $2,000 reward.

